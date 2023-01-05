'No good cause': AZ Supreme Court denies Kari Lake petition to transfer case from appeals court
Kari Lake speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference. (Shutterstock.com)

The Supreme Court of Arizona has denied a petition to immediately hear former candidate Kari Lake's case that claims that the 2022 election for governor was fraudulent.

In its order, the Arizona Supreme Court noted that the Division I of the Arizona Court of Appeals had set aside time to hear possible oral arguments in the case.

"No good cause appears to transfer the matter to this Court," the Supreme Court noted.

Last week, Maricopa Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Katie Hobbs (D) was found to be the legal winner of the 2022 election for governor.

