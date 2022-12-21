Kari Lake 'expert' witness throws a pouting fit on the stand: 'I gave the two options, sir'
YouTube/screen grab

A cyber security expert for Kari Lake became angry on Wednesday when he was forced to admit that ballots printed at the wrong size would eventually be counted.

During the first day of Lake's election trial, Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy tried to clarify witness Clay Parikh's concerns about several dozen ballots that he claimed were printed at the wrong size. Parikh said the ballot image was 19 inches while the ballot paper was 20 inches.

Parikh initially agreed that the ballots would be counted after initially being rejected and then duplicated.

But when Liddy repeated the question, the witness became angry.

"Your technical description is not possible!" Parikh said.

"I'm sorry," Liddy remarked. "I wasn't attempting to give a technical description. I was just saying what happens, based on your testimony. So you're saying, in that scenario, that voter who wanted to vote for Kari Lake would never have that vote tabulated? Is that your testimony?"

But Parikh insisted on discussing whether a "shrink could fit setting" could be accidentally configured on a printer.

"That's not a response," Liddy complained to Judge Peter Thompson.

"I'm unable to answer your question," Parikh reluctantly said.

"Let me ask a different question," Liddy remarked. "Are duplicated ballots tabulated [in the] Maricopa County general election 2022?"

"If they're duplicated correctly and they're configured correctly, yes, they should be," Parikh confirmed.

"Thank you," Liddy concluded. "No further questions."

Parikh has previously appeared at election fraud events funded by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Watch the video below.

