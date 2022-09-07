Kari Lake outlines 'compassionate' plan to ban homelessness by forcing people to 'move along'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, said on Wednesday that homeless people will have to leave the state unless they stop sleeping in public if she wins.

"There are tents along the side of the road and this is happening in Arizona now," Lake told conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk. "Our homeless population is nearly doubled in the past four or five years and that's why we put together a great plan to tackle the chronic street homelessness."

Lake said that she would "ban" camping in urban areas.

"We're actually going to build enough shelter beds to get people help," she continued. "We're going to tell them they've got to get help. They're no longer allowed to live and use drugs on the street. But we will get them help. We are compassionate people."

The candidate added: "And if they refuse that help, they're going to have to move along."

Lake said that she was "going to start going hard on these small crimes."

"Because we need to restore quality of life in Arizona," she insisted. "The hard-working, tax-paying citizens deserve a little bit of compassion. And they want their parks back and they want their streets back."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

SmartNews