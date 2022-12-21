Judge scolds Kari Lake's lawyers as first day of trial is marred with technical glitches

An Arizona judge admonished attorneys for former candidate Kari Lake (R) on Wednesday for failing to prepare for trial properly.

On the first day of Lake's election challenge trial, Judge Peter Thompson said that attorneys for Lake had botched the number system for exhibits.

Thompson explained that the court's clerk was forced to work until 11 p.m. to create a new numbering system for the evidence.

"Because the exhibits were not correctly identified by the plaintiffs, my clerk worked on this until 11 o'clock last night," the judge said.

Lake attorney Bryan Blehm was later forced to tell the judge that the plaintiffs had technical problems presenting their evidence.

"My specialist did come to this courtroom and test our video equipment on this court's system, your honor," Blehm asserted. "We used a cable that was attached to this desk here that is no longer present. Everything was functioning perfectly at that test, your honor. And so, we came today and that cable is gone. And we're using a different cable, and it's my understanding that the staff is working with the technical side to try and fix what's happening."

Thompson previously dismissed seven of nine of Lake's claims.