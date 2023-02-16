Kari Lake's lawyers to get slapped with bar complaints as she still refuses to concede

AP journalist Michael Kunzelman, in an article published on February 15, reports that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond — according to the prosecution at Tarrio’s trial — gave Tarrio "internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol."

READ MORE: Proud Boys members 'intend to subpoena' Donald Trump at their seditious conspiracy trial

Federal prosecutor Conor Mulroe, Kunzelman reports, "privately exchanged" messages with Tarrio "in the run-up to a mob’s attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021."

"Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests," the AP reporter explains. "Less than three weeks before the January 6 riot, Lamond warned Tarrio that the FBI and U.S. Secret Service were 'all spun up' over talk on an Infowars internet show that the Proud Boys planned to dress up as supporters of President Joe Biden on the Democrat’s inauguration day."

When Mulroe asked FBI special agent Peter Dubrowski — one of the witnesses at the trial — how common it is for police officers to share internal information in that way, Dubrowski replied, "I’ve never heard of it."

Tarrio, who lives in Florida, wasn’t among the Proud Boys members who was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Tarrio, in fact, had been arrested on January 4, 2021 in connection with something unrelated to the Capitol insurrection: the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner taken from an African-American church during a December 2020 protest. Federal prosecutors, however, allege that Tarrio helped coordinate a seditious conspiracy.

READ MORE: Proud Boys planning to disrupt another drag event before all the Club Q bodies are even buried

Kunzelman reports, "In a message to Tarrio on December 25, 2020, Lamond said Metropolitan Police Department investigators had asked him to identify Tarrio from a photograph. He warned Tarrio that police may be seeking a warrant for his arrest. Later, on the day of his arrest, Tarrio posted a message to other Proud Boys leaders that said, ‘The warrant was just signed’…. Tarrio and his four lieutenants are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a plot to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power and keep former President Donald Trump in the White House after the 2020 presidential election."

READ MORE: Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy and unlawful firearm possession