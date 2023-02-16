Kari Lake's lawyers to get slapped with bar complaints as she still refuses to concede

Four lawyers who represented failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her voter fraud claims against the state are being targeted by a group planning to file bar complaints against them, NBC News reports.
As NBC points out, Lake campaigned on the same voter fraud claims made by former President Donald Trump and filed lawsuits before and after the election based on the claims, despite offering no clear evidence. Her lawyers were already sanctioned for their efforts by a federal judge but they could also face sanctions or disbarment.
“This was [a] pre-planned, orchestrated effort to disrupt Arizona’s election even before it began and claim that there was fraud,” said Michael Teter, the managing director of The 65 Project.
From NBC News: "Over the last year, The 65 Project has filed dozens of complaints against attorneys — including one against former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is also listed as an attorney in the Lake suit. The group is a bipartisan nonprofit organization with ties to prominent Democrats; David Brock, a left-wing operative, is an adviser. Teter said the group was named for the number of lawsuits that were filed seeking to overturn the 2020 election."
Read the full report at NBC News.