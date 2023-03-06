Kari Lake says she needs 'life insurance' because GOP 'mafia' is out to get her

Failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake suggested she constructed a sort of "life insurance" policy for herself because members of the Republican establishment might make her a mafia-style offer to leave politics or be murdered.

In a Monday interview with podcaster Charlie Kirk, Lake explained why she told a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) audience over the weekend that one acquaintance had tried to bribe her to leave politics instead of running for U.S. Senate.

"I'm not going to get out of politics because I'm not going to let the same people who stole this election take our movement away and silence us," she vowed.

Lake said she wouldn't take $100 million to drop out of politics.

"I don't know for sure who they are, but I have an idea who they are," she said of the people offering her the alleged bribe. "And I think it's more of the; I hate to say it, the RINO (Republican in Name Only) wing of our party. They are trying to make MAGA go away. They don't want America First candidates."

Lake added: "And it's kind of like the mafia making you an offer you can't refuse, but I refused the offer. And the next offer may not be a friendly one, if you know what I mean. So I kind of put that out there a little bit of a life insurance plan, if you will, to let people know."

