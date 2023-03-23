Kari Lake just lost the Arizona election again — thanks to the state Supreme Court

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake lost her bid for the seat again on Wednesday when the Arizona Supreme Court struck down her appeal to fight the election loss.

AZ Central reported that the case was somewhat kept alive by sending it back to the lower county judge to review. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson rejected the claim that she was the rightful governor.

The six claims, the state Supreme Court ruled, were "properly dismissed by lower courts."

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said Lake's challenges were "insufficient to warrant the requested relief under Arizona or federal law."

The sixth claim dealt with the insufficient ballot signature verification, which has to be reviewed by another county judge.

If Lake can prove “votes [were] affected ‘in sufficient numbers to alter the outcome of the election’” based on a “competent mathematical basis to conclude that the outcome would plausibly have been different, not simply an untethered assertion of uncertainty," otherwise it was dismissed properly.

