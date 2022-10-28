Kari Lake bashed for theatrics over Katie Hobbs burglary
Kari Lake / Gage Skidmore

The Republican nominee for governor of Arizona was the subject of a new column by Laurie Roberts of the Arizona Republic.

Trump-backed hopeful Kari Lake, a prominent election denier, is facing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey.

"A delighted Kari Lake called an 'emergency press conference' on Thursday to bash Katie Hobbs and, of course, to give the stink-eye to the media," Roberts noted. "It seems Hobbs’ campaign headquarters was robbed and her campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, had the audacity to insinuate that Lake was to blame. Then reporters had the audacity to report her comments."

Police have identified the suspect as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, and believe the burglary was unrelated to politics.

Describing the press conference, the columnist said Lake is "at her most animated when bashing members of her former profession."

Roberts quoted from the press conference where Lake says the press doesn't "care about the facts" and said, "you’ll cover the lie, you’ll spread it all over the world over and over and over again. And that is how fake news is spread."

The sub-headline on the column gave readers an "irony alert."

Roberts wrote, "So says the candidate who for more than a year has raged about a theft of a different sort, spreading fake news the world over without so much as a shred of evidence to back up her claims."

She wrote that the Hobbs "did bungle the story of the break-in."

"But then, Lake as a victim?" she asked. "The candidate who for more than a year has been claiming -- without evidence -- that the 2020 election was stolen? That Joe Biden is an 'illegitimate president'? That Katie Hobbs ought to be locked up? The candidate whose incessant, incendiary comments have resulted in death threats against Hobbs and elections officials across the state?"

Read the full column.

