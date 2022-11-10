Kari Lake hits Ron DeSantis for making 'Trump Republicans' look bad in victory speech

Republican candidate Kari Lake complained that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory speech gave the impression that "Trump Republicans don't have a chance."

During an interview with right-wing host Steven Crowder, Lake said there was a plot to "slow roll" the election results in Arizona where she is running for governor.

"What I think they're doing is they're slow rolling our victory," Lake said. "They want to take the air out of this movement and they can't do it because it's a movement and we, the people, are fed up."

"And so they slow roll the results," she continued. "You know, Ron DeSantis goes out and gives his big speech and then they want to make it look like the Trump Republicans don't have a chance. We do. We're going to win."

Watch the video below.

Kari Lake suggested Ron DeSantis is part of a conspiracy to "slow roll" her election results. "You know, Ron DeSantis goes out and gives his big speech and then they want to make it look like the Trump Republicans don't have a chance." pic.twitter.com/1BFQ5eZMko

— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) November 10, 2022

