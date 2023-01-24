Kari Lake fires back at Ronna McDaniel for 'acting like we put forth bad candidates'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Former candidate Kari Lake (R) lashed out at Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel for reportedly accusing some failed GOP candidates in Arizona of being poor choices for office.

Lake brought up Mcdaniel's remarks during a Tuesday interview with conservative podcast host Steve Bannon.

"Hasn't Ronna trash-talked you a little bit, ma'am?" Bannon asked.

"A lot!" Lake replied. "Acting like we put forth bad candidates. We put forth the best candidates I believe Arizona has ever seen. And I'm not trying to give myself a pat on the back."

"And for Ronna to come out and say we had bad candidates in Arizona is so tone-deaf," she continued. "Pull your head out of the sand and look around. Nobody wants the establishment anymore. They want America First candidates who are going to do something to help Americans."

For her part, McDaniel has partially blamed Republican losses in Arizona on Lake.

