'Now they're trying to sanction me': Kari Lake explodes at 'outrageous' fallout from court loss
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Former Republican candidate Kari Lake insisted that she would not end her quest to become governor of Arizona even if the court sanctions her.

During an interview with conservative podcast host Steve Bannon on Tuesday, Lake reacted to the threat of sanctions after Maricopa County and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D) filed motions calling for court-ordered punishment.

"It's almost comical," Lake said. "If I didn't laugh, I'd probably pull my hair out because of the insanity of what they did on election day to sabotage our sacred vote. And now they're trying to sanction me to pay for their lawyers. This is outrageous!"

Lake argued that her case had merit because Judge Peter Thompson allowed two of her eight complaints to go to trial.

According to the former Republican candidate, Hobbs "knew she could rig the election and walk into office."

Lake was adamant that her lawsuit to overturn the election had "merit."

"It's outrageous and I won't stop," she said. "If they think this will make me stop, they're wrong."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

SmartNews