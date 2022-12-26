'Enough really is enough': Kari Lake's attorneys hit with sanctions filing day after Christmas
Kari Lake (Photo via AFP/JIJI)

Attorneys for former Arizona candidate Kari Lake are facing possible sanctions from a Maricopa judge after losing an election fraud contest.

Prior to Judge Peter Thompson's ruling against Lake's effort to overturn the 2022 election for governor, Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy informed the court that the defendants would be asking to sanction opposing counsel.

Thompson ordered defendants to file sanctions documents with the court by 8 a.m. on Dec. 26. The Maricopa County Superior Court website confirmed on Monday that the motion for sanctions had been filed.

The document was described as "GOVERNOR-ELECT KATIE HOBBS’S MOTION FOR SANCTIONS AND JOINDER IN MARICOPA COUNTY DEFENDANTS’ MEMORANDUM AND POINTS OF AUTHORITY."

"There is no question that Plaintiff's claims here were both 'groundless' and 'not made in good faith,'" the motion said. "As noted above. Plaintiff had decided well before the election that if the results did not favor her, she would deny that they were legitimate."

"Enough really is enough," the document concluded. "It is past time to end unfounded attacks on elections and unwarranted accusations against elections officials. This matter was brought without any legitimate justification, let alone a substantial one. The Maricopa County Defendants therefore ask this Court to impose sanctions against Plaintiff Kari Lake and her attorneys, Brian Blehm and Kurt Olsen."

Attorneys for Lake have until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond to the request for sanctions. The defendants have also asked Lake to pay attorney fees.

