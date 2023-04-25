Kari Lake again threatens Senate run if she's 'not victorious' in Arizona Supreme Court soon

Failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake sent the clearest signal yet that she is considering a run for Senate in her state.



During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Lake seemed to be coming to terms with the fact she might lose her lawsuit to overturn the 2022 election for governor.

"We do plan to take this all the way to the United States Supreme Court," she explained. "However, we know that will take a long time potentially."

"So if we're not victorious," she continued, "and I pray that we will be in Arizona, I pray that the justices and judges will do the right thing, I will strongly consider a move forward on this Senate seat because I am afraid to death of people like Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego."

Lake insisted Sinema and Gallego were "radical leftists."

"So that is on the back of my mind, but on the front of my mind is our case, and we are forging forward on that as hard as we can," she said.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.