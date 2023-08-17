Kari Lake skewered for lying about potential Trump indictment in Arizona

Kari Lake is knowingly spreading false information about the woman who beat her out for the governorship of Arizona, according to a local news columnist.

Lake, who has repeatedly been called out for spreading fake news about her political opponents, recently claimed Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs "ran a sham election" and that she's now "using her illegitimate office to order her illegitimate AG to INDICT" Donald Trump. This, Lake says, is "a threat to democracy.”

The only problem? Hobbs doesn't have the power to "order" such an indictment, and Lake knows that, according to AZCentral.

Here's what Hobbs actually said, according to the news outlet:

"I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election accountable and this is part of that process. Accountability is critical. I don’t think we’re going to change directions until there’s accountability at the top level. I think it should move forward and play out in the legal process.”



Hobbs tried to walk back her comments, which came in response to a question about whether Arizona should "follow suit with Georgia and Michigan and move forward on pressing charges against President Trump," but the damage was done, according to the opinion writer.

"Lake knows that Hobbs can’t order [Arizona Attorney General Kris] Mayes to do anything. State law doesn’t allow it and Mayes isn’t the sort to stomach taking orders from a fellow elected official," the article states. "But as political opportunists like Lake might say, never let reality get in the way of an opportunity to rev up the troops with a little fake outrage."

Further, the article says Lake's outrage response is actually "working."

"Naturally, it’s working," it states. "'A 5th Trump Indictment Coming If AZ Gov. Katie Hobbs Has Her Way?' Red Voice Media asked on X."

