Steve Bannon presses Kari Lake to say Katie Hobbs will 'never' be the legitimate governor
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was still claiming that she could win the seat as of Wednesday morning while speaking to far-right activist Steve Bannon during his show.

"You're gonna win this!" Bannon proclaimed.

Lake promised that the lawsuit she would soon file would be "devastating," though she didn't elaborate on any particulars.

"There's only two choices for the people of Arizona, they have to understand this," said Bannon. "Kari Lake is either the winner in either the new process or gets by in this process. Or Hobbs assigns her own certification on something that can't be certified. She can never be considered a legitimate governor of Arizona."

"Yeah," Lake agreed.

"They are putting us into a constitutional crisis, are they not?" Bannon asked.

"It does seem that way. It really does seem that way," Lake said.

