‘Great MAGA King’: Kari Lake’s campaign praises Trump for new ‘Ultra MAGA’ TV ad

Mar-a-Lago resident Donald Trump was praised as the "Great MAGA King" by the Kari Lake's campaign to be governor of Arizona on Thursday.

Lake, who has campaigned for over a year on lies about the 2020 election, has branded herself as an extreme member of Trump's "Make America Great Again" base.

"We’ve officially launched this Ultra MAGA TV Ad featuring our favorite President! The Fake Corporate Media may not like it, but Patriots across Arizona are going to love it," Lake tweeted, with four red siren emojis.

Her campaign account retweeted the candidate with a "Great MAGA King" hashtag.

"We're so lucky to have him in our corner," he said.

Trump has praised Lake for repeating his lies about election fraud in Arizona, a state Trump lost to Joe Biden while losing the 2020 presidential election.

"As an example, the strongly Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, who is running for Governor, has made the Fraudulent 2020 Election a primary part of her campaign. She is leading by massive numbers over her weak RINO competitors. This is both the issue of the day and the Crime of the Century!" he falsely claimed in a March statement emailed to reporters.

On Wednesday, Lake tweeted a far-right internet site describing her as "based" and saying she has gone "Full Ultra MAGA."



