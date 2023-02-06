Kari Lake insists she's not a 'criminal' after 'felony' tweet of voter signatures

Failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake insisted on Monday that she did not break Arizona election law by sharing an image of 16 voter signatures.

Tammy Patrick, chief executive for programs at the National Association of Election Administrators, told Arizona's 12 News that Lake's actions appeared to be a "felony."

During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk, Lake reacted to reports she may face an investigation after tweeting the voter signatures.

"We've seen this with the federal government when they raided Mar-a-Lago," Lake remarked.

The former candidate defended her potentially illegal tweet by noting that the Arizona Senate had published the same image.

"It's not going to go anywhere," she argued. "They are just trying to scare me, and I will not be intimidated by these people."

"So, they are trying to paint me out to be a criminal, and it's really — it's horrible," Lake added. "If they do it to me, they'll do it to every single citizen. They are trying to force us to comply with their rules, and these are not good people."

Lake said she was trying to demonstrate how the election was allegedly stolen from her.

