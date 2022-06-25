Here’s the shocking thing a Utah Republican said as her ‘trigger’ law banned abortion

Performing an abortion is a felony in Utah after a "trigger" went into effect following the United States Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, and the bill's sponsor had quite a take on the situation.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee told reporters at a Capitol press conference about a text message she received urging her to hold men accountable, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday evening.

"I got a text message today saying I should seek to control men’s ejaculations and not women’s pregnancies ... I do trust women enough to control when they allow a man to ejaculate inside of them and to control that intake of semen,” Lisonbee said.

The law, which as SB174, was certified by the legislature's general counsel on Friday.

Violating the abortion ban could result in 15 years in prison.

Women in Utah seeking an abortion can travel to the neighboring states of Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico.

The newspaper reported the story under the headline, "GOP lawmaker says she trusts Utah women to control their ‘intake of semen’ as abortion trigger law goes into effect."