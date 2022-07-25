GOP candidate refuses 'to accept the outcome' of Trump 2020 defeat under grilling by CNN host
CNN/screen grab

CNN host Brianna Keilar grilled a Republican candidate for governor from Arizona who refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

In an interview with candidate Karrin Taylor Robson on Monday, Keilar explained that she had been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence while former President Donald Trump has endorsed Kari Lake for Arizona governor.

Keilar asked Taylor Robson if she would have certified the 2020 presidential election as governor.

The candidate declined to answer on the grounds that she had not been "presented all the evidence."

Keilar noted that Trump will likely run for office again in 2024.

"This is an entirely pertinent question," the CNN host insisted. "Would you have certified the election as governor?"

But Taylor Robson again refused to answer.

"You've seen the evidence," Keilar interrupted. "We've all seen the information coming out of Arizona."

"I'm not going to get stuck looking in the rearview mirror," Taylor Robson remarked.

"Do you accept the outcome of the election of 2020?" Keilar wondered.

"We have the wrong guy in the White House," Taylor Robson opined. "Our Constitution provides for one president at a time and I believe the wrong president is in the White House. In fact, that's why I have given up my career."

"OK, but wrongfully -- I just want to be very clear about this, you think he's the wrong guy in the White House," the CNN host clarified. "Wrongfully elected or rightfully elected, wrong guy for the job?"

"OK! The 2020 election at a minimum was not fair," Taylor Robson replied. "And that's my consistent answer. We had the media suppressing news and I don't need to say anything other than Hunter Biden. We had Big Tech silencing conservative voices. We had judges across this country changing the rules in the days, the weeks, the months leading up to the election because of Covid and the chaos that surrounded Covid."

The candidate said "all those things conspired" along with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg "to have 78% of the Republicans in Arizona thinking something was wrong with the election."

"But before I let you go," Keilar concluded. "Do you accept the outcome of the 2020 election?"

"We have the wrong guy in the White House," Taylor Robson repeated. "And that's all I'm going to say on that and that's why I'm running for governor because I don't like losing the White House."

Watch the video below from CNN.

