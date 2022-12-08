Right-wing host melts down after 'entitled' Britney Griner is released instead of Jan. 6 rioters

Right-wing television host Karyn Turk blasted President Joe Biden's administration after WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian prison, but some Jan. 6 rioters remained behind bars.

Turk seemed shocked on the Real America's Voice morning broadcast as news broke that Griner had been traded for a Russian arms dealer.

"Wait a minute," she said. "You knew what the laws were in that country, and you chose to smuggle in Marijuana in your bag, and we are trading an arms dealer for you? What? What is happening?"

Turk complained that Griner would be celebrated upon her return to the U.S.

"They are going to make her some American hero," she said. "She's going to get the font page of Vanity Fair, and she's going to get all dressed up, and she's going to be on the cover of Vogue. Mark my words. That's what's going to happen."

Co-host Ed Henry noted that viewers were calling to "release all the J6ers," referring to Jan. 6 defendants.

Turk agreed.

"It's sad," she opined. "You think about all these people, these Americans that are just sitting in jail in a gulag, and we are releasing, you know, this entitled, spoiled brat that went to a foreign country and broke a law."

Turk has experience with time in prison. She served a month in 2020 after being convicted of stealing her dying mother's Social Security checks.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.