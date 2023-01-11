Trump adviser claims Biden's classified docs are possible blackmail plot against Merrick Garland
Kash Patel participates in panel at CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Shutterstock.com)

Trump adviser Kash Patel asserted that President Joe Biden may have stolen classified documents to blackmail Attorney General Merrick Garland and discourage him from prosecuting his son, Hunter Biden.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Patel disagreed with viewers who thought the discovery of classified documents at Biden's former offices could lead to his ouster.

"I don't think he is going to be on his way out," Patel said. "We're being told they talk about the Ukraine [sic] and China! As the guy who was the chief of staff at DOD, I know that's some of the most sensitive, compartmentalized, top-secret information on Earth! What was he holding?"

"And more specifically, was he holding documents so that his son would not be investigated or prosecuted," he continued. "Was he holding documents to gain leverage on those, i.e., Merrick Garland and the FBI, who would investigate his son? So he could come back later as commander-in-chief and say, 'No, no, no. I've got the dirt. You can't prosecute my son.'"

Patel didn't detail what "dirt" he believes Biden has on Justice Department officials.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

