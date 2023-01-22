Congresswoman's daughter accused of assaulting a police officer

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) tweeted on Sunday that her daughter was arrested in Boston on Saturday night. The Boston Herald revealed that the charges are based on assaulting of a police officer while resisting arrest for defacing the Boston Common bandstand.
According to police, 23-year-old Riley Dowell was seen defacing a Boston Common monument with the words "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB" which stands for "All Cops Are Bast**ds."
“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process,” the House Democratic Whip said.
A group of about 20 protesters gathered while police tried to arrest Dowell. They surrounded the police with Dowell while screaming profanities. They then stopped traffic on the streets.
At one point, an officer was hit in the face and was seen bleeding from the nose and mouth, police said.
"Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with: assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging," the report said.