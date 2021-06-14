Infamous Trump-loving realtor who took private jet to DC hit with new Capitol riot charges

On Monday, the Dallas Observer reported that Katherine Schwab, the North Texas Capitol rioter who became infamous for flying to D.C. in a private jet to join the mob storming the U.S. Capitol, faces a new charge.

"The government slapped Colleyville's Katherine 'Katie' Staveley Schwab with an additional charge for her alleged involvement in the insurrection," reported Simone Carter. "According to court documents, Schwab 'willfully and knowingly engaged in an act of physical violence' on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, egged on by Trump's false claims that the presidential election was stolen from him."

Schwab, a real estate agent, has already pleaded not guilty to four counts, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. She flew to D.C. in a private jet with two other rioters, fellow real estate agents Jason Hyland and Jenna Ryan.

"Nearly 500 people have been arrested nationwide for their alleged participation in the riot, said Melinda Urbina, spokeswoman for the FBI's Dallas office," said the report. "Many of those charged call North Texas home. Urbina said so far 24 people have been arrested across her office's division, which covers much of the state's top half. The last person to be arrested was a Lubbock man who turned himself in earlier this month."

