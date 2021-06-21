Democrat Katie Hill ponders another run for Congress after ex-husband attacked her with revenge photos

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) was the victim of what is being known as "revenge porn," where former partners weaponize photos or videos of their exes to get revenge after a breakup. Such was the case with Katie Hill's former husband, who released nude photos of her after her election to Congress. She quickly resigned, much to the chagrin of supporters and followers who believed she was the victim of an attack, and not in the wrong.
Speaking to Axios, Hill said she's watched Republican members of Congress have major scandals and not step down the way that she had.
"Having seen other people who've had scandals since I left, (Andrew) Cuomo and, you know, of course, Matt Gaetz ... you see that and, of course, they don't resign," she explained. "You really wonder how much of it was the pressure I put on myself because I was a woman, and because I'd been an advocate for the #MeToo movement, and how much of it was sexism and ... the public shaming aspect of it, the revenge-porn aspect of it."
See the interview below:
