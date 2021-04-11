'You can't defend me for the same things you are doing': Katie Hill unleashes on Matt Gaetz in new CNN interview

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) struck up an unlikely friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) when she was in Congress. Gaetz was supportive of Hill when she was shoved out of Congress when her ex-husband posted revenge porn to destroy her life and her career.

Now that Gaetz is being accused of showing nude photos of women or girls he'd slept with on the House floor, Hill is speaking out.

In an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, Hill explained confessed that after her husband and now Gaetz, she clearly isn't good at filtering skeevy men.

As Gaetz fundraises off of the scandal and reaches out to women's groups, more are coming forward to accuse him of unseemly behavior.

"I know you were horrified that Getz invoked your name and what happened to you in that op-ed he put out the other day why he wouldn't resign," said Acosta. "You called it gross. Do you want an apology from Congressman Gaetz?"

"I mean, if he is not going to apologize for the scandal to the Americans who are embroiled in it, I am not expecting an apology to me," Hill said, frankly. "Two things: first, I find it horrifying that my own scandal, which involved a consenting adult and his that involves, you know, a person that's under 18, that involves sex-trafficking, that involves, you know, all kinds of abhorrent behavior, they are not the same. Let's not pretend they are the same. That's one of the reasons it offended me so much. The other thing is that he defended me when I had naked pictures that were shared without my consent. And then come to find out that that's pretty much what he was doing, or is certainly accused of doing by multiple people on the floor of the House of Representatives. So, for me, that kind of -- that shuts it off. Those -- you can't -- you can't defend me for the same thing that you are going to do. And you certainly can't compare my scandal to the one that he's facing right now."

See the interview below:



