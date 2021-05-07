Troopers to guard Secretary of State after death threats from Arizona audit conspiracy theorists

Facebook and Screengrab.
Arizona troopers have a new task as conspiracy theorists claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election are fired up by the state's controversial audit.
"Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered Arizona Department of Public Safety protection for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and her family after she received death threats related to the Senate contractor's ongoing audit of the November presidential election in Maricopa County," The Arizona Republic reported Saturday. "Jordan Conradson, whose Twitter account identifies him as an Arizona-based realtor and correspondent for the website Gateway Pundit, on Thursday posted a video of him walking behind Hobbs and shouting questions."
Hobbs revealed on Thursday she's been receiving threats.
The @ArizonaAudit and its far-right allies know their rhetoric will lead to this. They are complicit.— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@Secretary Katie Hobbs)1620347675.0