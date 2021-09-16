Alabama GOP governor faces primary challenge for not doing enough to stop yoga: ‘There’s a culture war brewing!’

The son former Alabama Gov. Forrest 'Fob' James is considering challenging Gov. Kay Ivey in the 2022 GOP primary.

Businessman Tim James, who ran in the GOP primary for governor in 2002 and 2010, is citing yoga as a reason he may mount the challenge.

"Speaking on the State Capitol steps Wednesday, James — a businessman, a 2010 gubernatorial candidate and the son of former Gov. Fob James — attacked what he called in prepared remarks as 'a beast with three heads,' which he identified as critical race theory, transgender rights and the use of yoga as exercise in public schools," the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Alabama recently lifted its ban on the teaching of yoga in public schools.

"There's a cultural war brewing across this nation, and if we lose this cultural war, it's gone," James said.

AL.com noted James anticipated he would be ridiculed.

"James said he expected some people to mock what he said today and acknowledged that he sounded like he was preaching a sermon, delivered on the Capitol steps during a soft rain. But he said it was important to take a public stance on the issues," AL.com reported.

A Black man held an umbrella over James' head as he made his remarks.

Watch: