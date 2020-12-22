WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany flounders when asked how Trump will stay in the White House

This week, Mary Margaret Olohan, a reporter for the conservative Daily Caller, sat for an interview with outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Olohan pressed McEnany on her previous comment in the briefing room that President Donald Trump "has taken all statutory requirements necessary to either ensure a smooth transition or a continuation of power," and asked her how, specifically, Trump could overturn the election at this point for such a "continuation of power."

McEnany had no clear answer for the question.

"That's a question for the campaign," McEnany said. "I would just say he has litigation across the country in several places, and he'll continue that litigation. He wants election integrity, and a fair election, and I'll leave it to the campaign to pursue that litigation, but that's what I was referencing ... I'm just here working at the White House and we will see what happens with the president's litigation."

McEnany added that she hopes to continue "being a voice for the movement," and "I got to travel the country a lot back in my former role in media and at the campaign, and I got to up front meet the forgotten men and women of the Trump movement."

Watch below: