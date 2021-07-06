'Demented drivel': Kayleigh McEnany's false claims of US founders opposing slavery get brutal fact check

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday made an egregiously false claim about America's founders being opposed to slavery, despite the fact that the majority of them were slaveowners.
During a Fox News appearance, McEnany criticized Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) for saying that July 4th was a false independence day because it came at a time when Black Americans were still owned as property.
"We know most of our forefathers, all of our main Founding Fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it," she said.
In reality, founders including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin were all slaveowners who allowed slavery to be enshrined in the United States Constitution, even though many of them eventually came to see the institution as immoral.
McEnany's ahistorical claims were met with a swift fact check -- see some reactions below.
Fox's Kayleigh McEnany amazingly claims that "all of our main founding fathers were against slavery, recognized the… https://t.co/HBOw2C8AFM— John Whitehouse (@John Whitehouse) 1625588911.0
Didn't @kayleighmcenany say as a Christian she doesn't lie? Well, she damn sure lied in this @FoxNews segment about… https://t.co/jWNYjkQH34— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) 1625589021.0
last two pics are recreations at mount vernon of the quarters where george washington, who you may have heard of, k… https://t.co/v3OyMRreyH— Oliver Willis (@Oliver Willis) 1625588983.0
Trump's propaganda machine bets that MAGAs won't read books or search Wikipedia. https://t.co/5tItC6Pvgd— Fernando Espuelas (@Fernando Espuelas) 1625591372.0
And this is the factually incorrect, demented drivel that about 74 million Americans consume as gospel. Fox is a da… https://t.co/WYWpmepTDl— Lesley Abravanel (@Lesley Abravanel) 1625591042.0
"They're so wrong on so much, where to begin?" is something that @kayleighmcenany actually said after uttering the… https://t.co/aOtxF7c428— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1625588953.0
At some point, the default affect for all Fox on-camera talent became "unbearably snide shithead" and everything si… https://t.co/NEBd9XmrCq— Jason (@Jason) 1625593484.0