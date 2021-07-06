'Demented drivel': Kayleigh McEnany's false claims of US founders opposing slavery get brutal fact check
Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday made an egregiously false claim about America's founders being opposed to slavery, despite the fact that the majority of them were slaveowners.

During a Fox News appearance, McEnany criticized Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) for saying that July 4th was a false independence day because it came at a time when Black Americans were still owned as property.

"We know most of our forefathers, all of our main Founding Fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it," she said.

In reality, founders including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin were all slaveowners who allowed slavery to be enshrined in the United States Constitution, even though many of them eventually came to see the institution as immoral.

McEnany's ahistorical claims were met with a swift fact check -- see some reactions below.









