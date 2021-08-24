Kayleigh McEnany: 'You didn’t see crisis after crisis' under Trump despite two impeachments and COVID-19
Kayleigh McEnany (CNN)

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's tenure in office was practically crisis free.

While talking with host Jesse Watters, McEnany pointed to the current evacuation in Afghanistan as proof that Biden wasn't up to running the country, and she predicted three more years of crises to come.

"When President Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," she said. "You just didn't see it!"

In fact, Trump's administration was plagued by unprecedented executive branch turnover that saw him burn through six different national security advisers in just four years; a botched response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in which Trump suggested the virus could be treated by injecting disinfectant; and two separate impeachments, one for trying to extort the Ukrainian government into investigating Joe Biden and another for inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

Watch the video below.

