Kayleigh McEnany: 'Dr. Fauci stood at that White House podium, lied to the nation'

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying to Americans from the White House podium.

McEnany made the remarks while accusing Fauci of covering up the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

"There needs to be an investigation into this hugely," McEnany said. "Because right after Dr. Fauci stood at that White House podium, lied to the nation, said this originated naturally, guess what? He gets an email from the non-profit that gave the money to the Wuhan lab thanking him for using his respected voice to maybe cover up the fact that it started in a lab."

Throughout her tenure as White House press secretary, McEnany was repeatedly accused of lying to the American people.

Watch the video clip below from Fox News.