Jake Tapper says he banned Kayleigh McEnany from CNN because she 'lies the way most people breathe'

CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday revealed why he refuses to book White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on his show.

"There are some people that are just so mendacious, I just wouldn't put them on air," Tapper explained. "Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him."

"I mean, these are people who just -- they just tell lies the way that, you know, most people breathe," he pointed out. "There was no value in that."

Tapper, however, said that he interviewed former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on occasion because "she was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer than a liar."

"There is a risk in just lumping everybody together," he said. "There's a big difference between somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who just like, this is what she does, she tells lies all the time. She can't acknowledge reality. So I'm just not going to put somebody like that on air."

Watch the video below from CNN.

.@jaketapper tells @brianstelter why he does not have @kayleighmcenany on his show: She tells "lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. There was no value in that...She can't acknowledge reality. So I am just not going to put somebody like that on air." pic.twitter.com/c4kFvRFPYo

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 27, 2020