Kayleigh McEnany opposes John Fetterman using movie as 'metaphor' because it's 'fiction'

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany appears not to know how metaphors work.

The co-anchor of Fox's Outnumbered program attacked Democratic Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman for using the movie "The Shawshank Redemption" as a metaphor because it is a work of "fiction."

"Fetterman, who presides over the state's pardon board, is coming under fire for his soft-on-crime policies," McEnany announced. "The Democrat compared giving clemency to someone who has committed a first-degree murder to the movie 'The Shawshank Redemption.' You won't believe this."

McEnany quoted Fetterman: "I believe the perfect metaphor is 'The Shawshank Redemption.' That's a touchstone that virtually everybody has seen; everybody understands. I've asked people, would you want Morgan Freeman to die in prison or not? And I've never met anybody that says, 'Yeah, he should die in prison. I would have voted to have him die in prison.'"

The Fox News host explained why she opposed the use of the metaphor.

"Maybe someone should tell John Fetterman 'Shawshank Redemption' is a fiction film!" she exclaimed. "He appears to have forgotten that."

Dictionary.com defines metaphor as "a figure of speech in which a term or phrase is applied to something to which it is not literally applicable in order to suggest a resemblance."

Fictional characters are often compared to real people using social metaphors, according to researcher Noël Carroll.

Watch the video below from Fox News.