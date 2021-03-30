Kayleigh McEnany promoted to co-host after one month at Fox News
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been promoted to co-host one month after being hired as a contributor by Fox News.

Variety reported that McEnany will begin co-hosting the Fox News program Outnumbered on April 6.

She will join co-hosts Emily Compagno and Harris Faulkner as a regular on the program.

The news comes one day after Fox News announced that Lara Trump had been hired as a contributor.