Kayleigh McEnany whines about Joe Biden telling 'pernicious lie' regarding Georgia election law

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday complained that President Joe Biden had told a "pernicious lie" by comparing Georgia's recent election law to Jim Crow-era discrimination.

During a segment on Fox News, host Harris Faulkner suggested that Democrats are being too quick to call Republicans racists over the new law.

"They are dropping that 'R' word like it's candy!" she exclaimed.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell agreed.

"There is no systemic discrimination, there is no institutionalized racism in America," Terrell argued. "Jim Crow ended with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Civil Rights Act of 1965. Joe Biden is lying from the Oval Office. That's why he is constantly lying about this and it is hurting people."

McEnany also suggested that Biden was lying about voting rights.

"He also praised a segregationist as his mentor," McEnany opined. "So he has a rather checkered past when it comes to the issue of race. And it is a pernicious lie for him to say that this Georgia law is Jim Crow on steroids."

McEnany went on to argue that voter ID laws are "common sense" and are supported by most Black Americans.

As White House press secretary, McEnany was repeatedly accused of telling outrageous falsehoods.

