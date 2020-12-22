Kayleigh McEnany explains her Jesus jewelry: 'The very least I can do is wear the cross'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained recently that wearing a cross is "the very least I can do" as a worshipper of Jesus Christ.

McEnany made the remarks during an interview with the Daily Caller, a conservative website.

"Can you explain a little bit why you wear a cross so visibly every day on national television?" McEnany was asked.

"Because faith is the reason I'm here," the press secretary replied. "It was an unlikely path to getting here."

McEnany recalled that she worked in President Georgia W. Bush's administration but never imagined that she would one day become press secretary.

"It never was my goal," she said. "It all fit together like a woven web because God had a path lined up for me as He does for every person on Earth and all you have to do is trust Him and follow the path and pray and he makes all the dots fit together."

"And the very least I can do is wear the cross, a symbol the very instrument that He died on to save humanity, Jesus Christ," McEnany added.

Watch the video below.