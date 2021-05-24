'Rick Santorum is a good person': Kayleigh McEnany whines about CNN 'discarding' racist MAGA pundits

Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany on Monday accused CNN of targeting conservative employees after the network severed ties with former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) over his comments about Native Americans.

McEnany recalled that she "got insulted" when she appeared on CNN.

"I did use to be at CNN and I'll tell you this," she said. "Rick Santorum is a good person. I worked with him. We crossed paths briefly. He was summarily dismissed by CNN, discarded conveniently after the election when they found no more use for him."

"Same with Jeffrey Lord," McEnany continued. "Good person. I was on many panels with him. He's discarded as soon as an election passes. But yet, Chris Cuomo was not discarded. Jeffrey Toobin not discarded."

She added: "It's one standard if you're a conservative, you're a utility player, you're used and immediately discarded. They're just looking for a reason."

Both Santorum and Lord were forced out of CNN after making racist remarks. Santorum argued that there was "nothing" in Native American culture before white settlers engaged in genocide. And Lord tweeted the Nazi salute "Sieg Heil" at a liberal activist.

