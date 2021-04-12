'Irresponsible rhetoric just fuels this': Kayleigh McEnany blames CNN hosts for latest Minnesota 'riots'
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Monday blamed several CNN hosts for so-called "riots" that broke out in Minnesota on Sunday after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed by police at a traffic stop.

"There is a preachy crowd in America that says, 'Oh, you've got to sit down and sing Kumbaya and do all of that,'" Fox News host Harris Faulkner told McEnany during a segment about the protests. "This might be an opportunity for Republicans because there's nobody in the streets trying to help organize this. And I'm wondering, do you go there and do you do what the preachy crowd says what they're always going to do and make it better?"

"This should be called out," McEnany replied, ignoring the question. "I've also seen a media that ignores it when it happens and sometimes enables it, when you have individuals like [CNN host] Chris Cuomo, saying, where does it say that protests have to be peaceful?"

"I've heard [CNN host] Don Lemon say that riots are a mechanism for changing the country," she continued. "That's irresponsible rhetoric that just fuels this, not just ignores it but fuels it."

McEnany, however, did not address how then-President Donald Trump's rhetoric fueled a violent insurrection that took place in the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6.

Watch the video below from Fox News.