Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after being repeatedly tased by LAPD

31-year-old Keenan Anderson, a Washington, D.C.-based teacher who was the cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, died earlier this month after being repeatedly tased by Los Angeles Police Department officers, reports the Washington Post.

Body camera footage released this week shows a member of the LAPD trying to calm Anderson after he had just gotten into a car accident.

Anderson, however, repeatedly ignores the officer's commands to sit still and eventually wanders away into the middle of a busy road.

This prompts the officer to get on his motorcycle and follow Anderson until he catches up with him and tells him forcefully to lie on his stomach on the ground.

READ MORE: Bannon cuts off communication with his own lawyers in 'bald-faced delay tactic'

At this point, other officers arrive at the scene and help the initial officer try to restrain Anderson, who remains resistant.

After a brief struggle, Anderson is warned that he will be tased if he does not sit still. Anderson continues resisting and an officer hits him with a taser twice, with one blast lasting around 30 seconds with no interruption.

After Anderson was subdued, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has yet to release a final report outlining the precise cause of his death.