DOJ closing in on Trump’s fake electors in Arizona: analysis
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward / screengrab.

The Department of Justice appears to be closing in on the eleven Donald Trump supporters in Arizona who signed their names to a fake elector scheme after Joe Biden carried the state in the 2020 presidential election.

"They were part of a scheme involving other Republicans in other states that tried to overturn the results of a democratically decided presidential election," wrote Arizona Republic columnist E.J. Montini. "There should be a price to pay for that. It should involve prison. At the very least they should be publicly exposed and vilified and, thanks to U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa, there’s a slightly better chance that will happen."

The judge ruled against Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband Michael, who were two of the eleven fake electors.

"It’s uncertain what Ward’s phone records will reveal. The fact that Ward and her cohorts have tried so hard to keep them out of public view doesn’t bode well … for them. Ward is appealing the judges decision to the 9th Circuit, of course," he wrote. "Delay. Delay. Delay."

On Thursday, election-denying Arizona Secretary of State GOP nominee Mark Finchem revealed he has been interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"No matter how long it takes to get to the bottome of this we know for sure is that the phony electors and their crackpot scheme put our electoral process – our country – in danger. An attempted breach of that process should have the same consequences that are facing the insurrectionists who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6," Montini wrote. "Real consequences. Jail."

