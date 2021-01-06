BUSTED: Capitol Police catch Loeffler aide lying about pushing journalist

There was reportedly a scuffle in the halls of Congress on Wednesday.

One day after interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju attempted to ask her if she thought she lost in a free and fair election.

Raju reported, "her aide elbowed me out of the way."

When the aide was reprimanded by a Capitol Police officer, the aide reported lied and denied pushing the reporter.

But the officer did not believe the lie.

"Yes you did. I saw you. You can't just push someone out of the way," the officer said.

CNN's Ryan Nobles and DJ Judd also reported on the incident.







