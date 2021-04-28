Kelly Loeffler demands Attorney General probe Georgia secretary of state who she blames for election loss

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Wednesday demanded that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr open an investigation into Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who she blames for her recent election loss.

In a letter to Carr, Loeffler alleges that Raffensperger "put his political self-interest ahead of the people of Georgia in conducting elections."

"Secretary Raffensperger politicized and minimized voters' legitimate concerns about changes to Georgia's elections which are related to the pandemic and legal settlements, failed to complete investigations and provide timely information, and engaged in political matters during an election," the letter complains.

Loeffler goes on to suggest that Raffensperger's actions caused her to lose January's runoff election because "over 339,000 Republican voters who voted in November did not vote in January."

"Voting rights are not a partisan issue," she insists despite recent political disagreements about how elections are conducted. "And the loss of electoral confidence disenfranchises voters of any political affiliation."

Loeffler listed a number of misleading claims against Raffensperger, including the suggestion that his disclosure of conversations with former President Donald Trump caused her to lose the election.

"Secretary Raffensperger's office orchestrated the recording of a call with the President of the United States and subsequently released the recording to the Washington Post just days before the January runoff," she wrote, "interfering with an election that was already underway by reducing faith in the process and eroding trust in our elected officials."

In a statement on Wednesday, Raffensperger called the allegations "laughable."

“Kelly Loeffler's failure to convince anyone she actually was a Trump supporter is the reason Georgia doesn't have a Republican Senator or the United States a Republican Senate," the statement said. "The letter and the allegations in it are laughable."

Read the letter below and the responses below.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler is asking the Attorney General to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, echoing some conspiracy claims made about the SOS.



Loeffler openly worked to undermine confidence in the election and lost her runoff partially because of it. #gapol pic.twitter.com/grhi4dhKG6

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

"Voting rights are not a partisan issue" is quite a statement to be made, considering history+present.



Also, this letter is full of misunderstandings and incorrect info about Georgia's elections - a trend for Loeffler, who still claims there are 2m unregistered voters out there.

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

Let's go through this point by point.



1) Raff didn't take action after June primary didn't go well?



The SOS literally held a presser days later outlining steps to make better+hold counties accountable, plus worked with them to better allocate equipmenthttps://t.co/IoO9X44aTm

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

2) The double voting claims: Apart from the guy that admitted he did it on purpose, there's not widespread evidence presented to State Election Board or AG's office of specific cases.



In today's SEB hearing, there's a few up for discussion.https://t.co/RLvHOoaFrL

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

3) Settlement agreement:



'"Among other things, the settlement sets steps for local election officials to notify a voter -- by phone, mail or email -- in a timely fashion about problems with a signature."https://t.co/azpWwNTCxm pic.twitter.com/eDHFivz23u

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

4) Georgia SOS got funds from Zuckerberg's CEIR to push people to vote by mail and to "counteract disinformation"



...that Loeffler and other Republicans were pushing about Georgia's election system! pic.twitter.com/krJv1oaQyU

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

5) The Republican-controlled State Elections Board made emergency rule changes for secured, 24/7 video-recorded drop boxes that most counties used.



There's no evidence of any fraud with sending out absentee applications to all active voters.



None. pic.twitter.com/v3DqWoYtvg

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

6) The day after we reported on the Trump call, Loeffler took the stage at a Trump rally in Dalton and said she would object to the Electoral College count (before reneging following a violent insurrection attempt at the Capitol).



Reduced faith came from Trump's words, maybe? pic.twitter.com/vudnqU8enE

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021

7) Former Sen. Loeffler, I'd like to introduce you to... the State Election Board, which is literally meeting at this moment to hear cases from 2020 and other elections.



Loeffler either has no idea how any of this election stuff works or is banking on Republicans not either. pic.twitter.com/t9vOZKafLf

— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 28, 2021