Kelly Loeffler changes fundraising practices after being forced to refund millions
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) (Screen cap).

Former appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is running again to regain her seat after being voted out in a 2021 runoff. However, she's causing a lot of anger among her donors after she was caught in a similar scandal as former President Donald Trump.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Loeffler "had to refund millions of dollars in campaign donations." She was automatically checking off a box that signed donors up for monthly contributions. "Only by manually unchecking the box did the donation convert to a one-time gift," said the report.

It ultimately resulted in the demand to refund millions of dollars to donors after they discovered she took additional money from them.

When AJC asked about the monthly donations box, Loeffler's website suddenly made a change. "The monthly recurring donation box is no longer checked on the Greater Georgia site," they said.

Loeffler's net worth exceeds $500 million, yet she automatically checked off the monthly donation box anyway.

Read the full report on AJC.