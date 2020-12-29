Kelly Loeffler comes out for $2,000 relief checks: 'I've stood by the president 100% of the time'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Tuesday revealed that she will vote for $2,000 relief payments to Americans because she supports President Donald Trump.

Just days before the Georgia Senate runoffs, Loeffler was asked by Fox News host Will Cain if she opposes the COVID relief funds, which are also supported by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D--NY).

"Well, look, the president has fought for our country since day one," Loeffler opined. "He continues to fight for every single American. I've stood by the president 100% of the time. I'm proud to do that. And I said absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support this."

Loeffler then falsely claimed that Democrats had "blocked" relief payments "time and again."

"We've tried to pass that relief since this summer," she said. "They've admitted that they've held it up because they were playing politics with the lives to Georgians and all Americans around this election."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) seems to say she will support $2,000 direct payment checks because Trump does.



She then says "we've tried to pass that relief since this summer," but Democrats "admitted" they've held it up to play politics in Georgia.



Up is down. pic.twitter.com/cj0TWoAg1V

— The Recount (@therecount) December 29, 2020