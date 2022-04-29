Watch: Kellyanne Conway unloads on student for accusing her of leaking explicit photo of her daughter

During the Q&A portion of an event at the University of Iowa, former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway took a question from a student who accused her of "leaking" nude pictures of her daughter to Twitter -- an accusation that Conway unsurprisingly took exception to.

"So obviously you have traditional family values and you've said that you're pro-woman, so how does that tie into you leaking your daughter's nudes on your Twitter," the student asked.

"No, I didn't do that," Conway replied.

The student then said she heard the story from an article in the New York Post.

"Oh -- wow. See? See how easy it is to make someone look foolish?" Conway said before looking directly at the student and asking her, "Are you done yet?"

Conway then chastised the student for mentioning her 15-year-old daughter. "And I am so proud of her and her three siblings ... There are people who you probably respect in the mainstream media who direct-messaged my 15-year-old daughter, never contacted two parents -- very easy to find."

"Read all about it in the book," she added. "In fact, I'm going to send you a free copy so there's something you can do other than stand up and ask a mother about her daughter in such an acrimonious way," Conway told the student.

In January of last year, the New York Post reported that police were investigating a topless photo of Kellyanne Conway’s now 16-year-old daughter, Claudia, which the teen said was posted on her mom’s Twitter. The photo apparently was tweeted on her mother’s Twitter Fleets, which automatically deletes posts after 24 hours.

Claudia said she believed her mom either “accidentally” posted the photo or her account was hacked.

“I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally and I do believe she was hacked,” Claudia said. “I want to apologize for making all of this public.”

Watch the exchange below:

