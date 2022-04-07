Kellyanne Conway whines about 'massive private funding' in elections as she promotes Citizens United movie

While promoting a Citizens United movie this week, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway complained that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election because of "massive private funding."

Conway appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on Thursday to encourage viewers to pay to watch "Rigged," a Citizens United-funded movie that claims Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg used his vast wealth to fund Covid-19 voting measures that benefited Democrats.

Citizens United is known for its Supreme Court case that resulted in corporations being allowed to engage in unlimited spending on elections and other issues.

But Conway suggested that Zuckerberg should not have been allowed to spend millions of dollars to improve election systems.

"It's important that we know what was done long before election day in 2020 to almost pre-buy some of these places," Conway said, "to make it difficult to have a level playing field."

"In reactions of a lot of the 'Zuck Bucks' as they're called, you have state legislatures now trying to pass laws that prevent this kind of massive private funding from tipping the balance," she added, "from making one person, one vote less valuable in the future."

Conway later pointed out: "There's a reason we have limited individual contributions. There is a reason that any man or woman in this country can only give so much. We don't want people to give so much they are buying the election."

But Zuckerberg's $400 donation fell within the guidelines set by the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling because it was made through the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a non-profit group.

