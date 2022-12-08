Kellyanne Conway goes into full meltdown mode

Kellyanne Conway, a political strategist who also served as White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, recently delivered critical remarks leveled at Republican senators.

According to Conway, Republican lawmakers did not stand behind Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the days leading up to the state's highly publicized election runoff.

Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, lost the election by less than 100,000 votes.

On Wednesday, December 7, Conway appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" where she voiced her concerns about the election.

According to Mediaite, Conway also "railed against Walker’s fellow Republicans for abandoning him."

“To the 49 Republican senators, where were most of you?” Conway asked while appealing to other Republican lawmakers to support members of the party. “Why weren’t you in Georgia?”

Conway continued:

"They all should have been because they should’ve been there in some form, town hall, in person, saying the following: 'I serve in the United States with Raphael Warnock. He’s a terrible senator. He doesn’t represent Georgia. He’s not fit to serve. He votes with Joe Biden. He voted for the Inflation Reduction Act that doesn't do that. He said nothing when they pulled out of Afghanistan. He said nothing that Joe Biden has been to Delaware 174 days and down to the border zero days.' That’s what needs to happen. Where were the other senators to say, 'I want Herschel Walker, not Raphael Warnock in the Senate with me?'"

Conway's remarks come shortly after another prominent conservative went on a rant about Walker; however, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) perspective is starkly different from Conway's.

Speaking to far-right influencer Steve Bannon, Greene said that Walker's campaign rarely reached out for assistance; something she describes as "insulting." During the interview, Greene insisted, ″They only asked me a couple of times in my own district, which I find extremely insulting.”