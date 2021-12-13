Kellyanne Conway blames 'Biden administration' for Trump's second impeachment
Fox News/screen grab

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was behind the second impeachment of Donald Trump even though Biden was not in power at the time.

Conway made the curious remark while discussing Biden's falling poll numbers on Fox News.

"The third thing that's happened with Joe Biden in these polls is that the center has fallen out for him," Conway smiled. "Those people in the center who said he was going to unify, he's going to be bipartisan. Do you realize the most bipartisan action the Biden administration has taken, the most interested they've been in reaching out across the aisle and getting Republican votes was impeachment?"

"That tells you all you need to know about how they are fueling the divisions that are in this country," she added.

In fact, the second impeachment of Donald Trump took place on Jan. 13, 2021, which was over a week before Biden took office.

Biden has also passed multiple pieces of legislation with bipartisan support. The president recently signed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that garnered the support of 19 Republican senators.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

