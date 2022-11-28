Watch: Kellyanne Conway blows off reporters as she goes to speak with January 6 Committee
Twitter/screen grab

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday reportedly met with the Jan. 6 Committee but refused to say why.

ABC correspondent Gabe Ferris caught up with Conway as she was on her way to speak to the committee, which is investigating the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Any comment about what you're here to talk about?" Ferris asked.

But Conway and her counsel marched forward without answering.

According to NBC News correspondent Ryan Nobles, Conway has not said if she is participating voluntarily.

