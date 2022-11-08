'You're obsessed!' Kellyanne Conway yelps at Juan Williams for mentioning Trump on election day

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway lashed out at Fox News contributor Juan Williams for mentioning former President Donald Trump as voting was underway for the 2022 midterms.

"The Democrats, Juan, don't have a communication problem; they have a fact problem," Conway said during a Fox News segment on Tuesday. "They passed policies America has rejected."

"I don't think that's true," Williams replied, pointing to laws passed by the Democrats. "That's not the issue. I think the issue is, you know, this comes back to messaging, Kellyanne, that right now, Republicans have had great success in this cycle with messaging. I think if you want to put it derisively, they pushed the fear button on crime and on inflation."

"Oh, my God!" Conway gasped. "You've got Obama out there scolding America that democracy is on the ballot."

Williams noted that Democratic Party messaging was designed to "spur turnout."

"Those are big issues," he insisted. "The threat to election officials even as we speak today. The idea that Donald Trump launched an insurrection."

"Where is that in the polls?" Conway interrupted.

"I'm just telling you that this drives Democratic turnout," Williams continued. "You saw in 2020 when Trump was defeated by Joe Biden."

Conway thanked Williams for acknowledging that Democrats have crafted their message to turn out Democratic voters.

"Joe Biden is a moderate," Williams noted.

"Where?" Conway asked.

"Compared to Donald Trump," Williams shot back.

"Oh, Donald Trump, you're obsessed with him!" Conway complained. "It's funny to watch, actually."

"The idea that you're trying to turn out your base is not an error," Williams concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News.